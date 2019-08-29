Boeing Co (BA) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Stake; As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $362.46. About 1.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,810 shares to 104,321 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 6,847 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mairs And Power Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 42,561 shares. Orrstown Svcs has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 12,064 shares stake. Caprock Gp has 39,096 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa reported 468,708 shares stake. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 45,364 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 278,556 are owned by Ww Asset Management Inc. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Kanawha Management Llc has invested 1.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1St Source Bancorp reported 21,993 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has 4.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100,123 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ing Groep Nv has 2.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 278,329 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 3,937 shares. Blue Fincl stated it has 4,096 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Lc has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atwood And Palmer invested in 0% or 56 shares. Burney owns 24,741 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 616 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 673 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 10,937 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.59% stake. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has 2.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.60 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

