Boeing Co (BA) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Boston Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Argan (AGX) by $5.39 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc analyzed 8,517 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 153.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 109,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 181,773 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 71,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 71,549 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

