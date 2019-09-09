Boeing Co (BA) Holder Garde Capital Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Agf Investments Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lifted by $16.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 65,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 258,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.78 million, up from 193,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,545 shares to 460,664 shares, valued at $72.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 324,942 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc owns 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,266 shares. Northeast Inv Management invested in 3,495 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B has 1,451 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Farmers Retail Bank has 233 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,857 are owned by Wellington Shields Management. Highland Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 56,925 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.65% or 6,918 shares. 20,105 are owned by King Wealth. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 579 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. North Star Mgmt Corporation owns 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,947 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs reported 6,820 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 261,138 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 4,337 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Energy Select Sector Etf (XLE) by 9,400 shares to 48,824 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 62,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,170 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX).