Boeing Co (BA) Holder Fulton Bank Decreased Its Stake by $375,666; Parsec Financial Management Holding In Emerson Electric (EMR) Was Increased

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 12,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $345.9. About 3.46M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 12,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,228 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, up from 297,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 17,221 shares. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 173 shares. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 68,967 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Epoch holds 2.13 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 21,000 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 136,451 shares stake. Horrell Capital reported 200 shares stake. Cullinan, Kentucky-based fund reported 72,050 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.16% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). James Inc invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 51,342 shares. Iowa Bankshares reported 65,154 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Voya Management Ltd stated it has 1.61M shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,112 shares to 71,484 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,521 shares, and cut its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,497 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Tru & Investment accumulated 47,492 shares. Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 1,394 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Renaissance Investment Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.41% or 21,952 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.9% or 8,438 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Ser accumulated 2,040 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 0.9% stake. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn reported 1,742 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancorp holds 1.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,668 shares. 6,820 are held by Pinnacle Fincl. Becker Cap Mgmt has 9,069 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

