Boeing Co (BA) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Holding by $531,432; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holder Bank Of Montreal Cut Its Holding

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03M, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 4,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 11,710 shares to 260,888 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc (Put).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “D.C.-area CEO is Fortune’s most powerful U.S. woman in business – Washington Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd reported 1,211 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baxter Bros reported 45,297 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,709 are owned by Chatham Grp. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 602,864 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,234 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Diversified Tru has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Serv has 2.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,637 shares. 6,799 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation. Schmidt P J Management has 0.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,318 shares. Edgar Lomax Communication Va reported 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Cap Ltd Llc invested in 65 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 329,247 shares to 430,147 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 119,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,547 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.77 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.64M shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 1,650 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 1.19M shares. 10,168 were accumulated by Foster Motley. 146.35M were reported by Blackrock. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 5.44M shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects reported 11,800 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 748,999 shares. American And Mngmt Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 218,253 shares. Whitnell And accumulated 4,975 shares. Muhlenkamp And Co Inc accumulated 0.91% or 205,859 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 494,411 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t expect Annaly dip to last – Morwa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.