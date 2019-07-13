Boeing Co (BA) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Position by $461,772; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $60.89 Million as Market Value Declined

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,797 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 17,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,355 shares to 27,496 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.04B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “More Trouble for Boeing – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central National Bank & Tru Com holds 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 15,211 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.55% or 24,479 shares. Citigroup owns 529,185 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Chatham Capital Gru invested in 30,600 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 5,405 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 230,200 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited owns 17,199 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stanley owns 6,699 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 29,299 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.58M shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.6% or 4,034 shares. Washington Tru holds 2.15% or 106,651 shares in its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 800,679 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $206.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 30.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 156,100 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 746,246 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Co LP holds 500,000 shares. Janney Cap reported 0.02% stake. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mackay Shields Limited, New York-based fund reported 9.17 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 11,987 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt Communication has 491,393 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 268,700 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 86,237 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,100 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 240,960 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 609 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, BID, CJ, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RIOT, CZR among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Abbvie Decides to Acquire Allergan – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.