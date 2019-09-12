Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Long Island Investors Boosted Holding by $1.70 Million; Kylin Management Has Lowered Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake by $21.47 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 40,490 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 35,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $381.5. About 128,453 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 97,079 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 149,516 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 668,496 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0.13% stake. Hyman Charles D holds 101,145 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. 48,590 were reported by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Addison Capital has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 365 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 15,695 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc owns 7,221 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 45,222 were accumulated by Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd. Whittier Tru owns 1.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 137,446 shares. 94,005 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Darsana Cap Ptnrs LP owns 3.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 308,500 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 24,310 shares to 74,195 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,159 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.