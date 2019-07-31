Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Heartland Consultants Boosted Holding; Sg Americas Securities Stake In Aes Com (AES) Was Lifted

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,788 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 104,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 1.93 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $346.93. About 2.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FAA found high risk of emergency after first 737 MAX crash – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.