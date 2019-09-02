Boeing Co (BA) Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.34 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Share Value Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 75,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 893,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.43M, down from 968,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,787 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 14,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 40 shares to 266 shares, valued at $80.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 304,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

