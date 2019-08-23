Boeing Co (BA) Holder Delta Asset Management Increased Position by $454,914 as Market Value Declined; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stake Has Upped by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 122,094 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 500 shares. Investment Service holds 603 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com invested in 8,952 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 82,204 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 11,609 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Hudock Lc holds 2,465 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 102,221 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company holds 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,147 shares. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 56,111 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 11.04M shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Mngmt Service, a New Mexico-based fund reported 7,110 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Butensky & Cohen Security has 1.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated invested in 3,456 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,390 shares to 800,309 shares, valued at $32.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,094 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 5,050 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment holds 0.3% or 15,049 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny reported 102,226 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Advisors Lp reported 67,049 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 65,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 618 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 6.12 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Moreover, Hamel Assocs has 0.4% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.54M shares in its portfolio.