Boeing Co (BA) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Increased Position; Archon Partners Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Share Price Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Management Limited holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 151,824 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.61% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 129,052 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 15,138 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 11,414 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,100 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Condor Cap Mngmt invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.45M shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.15 million shares. Shine Advisory Inc has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ativo Cap Lc has invested 1.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified Trust Co stated it has 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CXI Expands Straight-Through-Processing of International Payments Solutions For Financial Institutions – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,971 shares. 221,376 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 115,934 shares. Finance Counselors owns 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,961 shares. Moreover, Capital Intl Ca has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,112 shares. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 45,323 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Com holds 1.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,252 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 88,200 shares. Motco accumulated 500 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Limited invested in 4,631 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Sadoff Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 660 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 14,030 shares to 450,143 shares, valued at $30.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,838 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.