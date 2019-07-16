Boeing Co (BA) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Goodhaven Capital Management Raised Its Systemax (SYX) Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $362.72. About 2.76M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 55,295 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 24,303 shares to 148,478 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,491 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,595 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 86,401 shares stake. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 1,609 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 115,934 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 2.30M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cibc Mkts owns 245,212 shares. Mufg Americas holds 36,483 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,180 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.09% or 30,528 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Invest invested in 0.35% or 7,947 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lynch Assoc In has invested 2.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 49,249 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).