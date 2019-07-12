Boeing Co (BA) Holder Davis R M Has Upped Position by $3.24 Million; As Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 19,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,892 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 13,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,779 shares to 2,216 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,573 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire" on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle's Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga" on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "Oracle's Cloud Business Momentum Makes Us Revise Our Fair Value Estimate Upward – Forbes" published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Oracle: Proving It's Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9,442 shares to 85,842 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,557 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).