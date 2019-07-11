Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $154.55 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66 million, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability has 758,217 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc has 1,456 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc owns 16,767 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Llc reported 6,088 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 500 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern holds 0.57% or 6.08 million shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 4,094 shares. First National Bank owns 9,117 shares. 1,250 were accumulated by Bellecapital Ltd. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 700 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 71,747 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 88,200 shares. The Florida-based Naples Lc has invested 2.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,593 shares to 6,709 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,668 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28 million for 170.09 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.