Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cypress Capital Group Decreased Holding; Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Night Owl Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $587.14. About 165,222 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9,017 shares to 18,034 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,208 are held by Grimes. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 9,086 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 0.23% or 652 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.39% or 16,749 shares. Natixis holds 1.64% or 695,462 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iowa-based Hills Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horan Capital Advisors Lc owns 7,034 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 188,162 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 2,465 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 1,565 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley reported 1,674 shares stake. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc owns 2.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,206 shares. 36,017 were reported by South State.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

