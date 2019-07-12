Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $364,998; Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Share Price Rose While Capital International Investors Upped Position

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 348,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 billion, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 1.24 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $364.65. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.22% or 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 7,091 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Scotia Cap holds 6,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 4,043 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Co has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.16% or 15,519 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Ser Corp has 1,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Miles has 0.3% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Earnest Prns owns 178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta accumulated 95,281 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Company accumulated 74,007 shares. Muzinich & Com Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.01% or 3,427 shares in its portfolio.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.14M shares to 118.34 million shares, valued at $4.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77M shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (Reit) (NYSE:IRM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, April 24.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Group has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 200 shares. 3,133 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 13,099 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Howe & Rusling holds 2,632 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested in 0.72% or 2,716 shares. Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bp Public Limited Company holds 40,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Suvretta Capital Lc accumulated 506,344 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 151,450 shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 2,017 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hwg Holding LP reported 6,276 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 30,205 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Plc has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Profund Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,883 shares.