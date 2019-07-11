Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Ctc Has Trimmed Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $32.76 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28 million for 170.09 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,548 are held by Fiera Cap. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5.08 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability has 14,100 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated Llc has 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 3.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 53,739 shares. Cap Int Investors has 4.17M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 0.54% or 52,757 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 1.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 910 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 285 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Liability invested in 1.89% or 27,800 shares. Clark Mngmt Gp owns 2,588 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0.71% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,466 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,757 shares to 3,107 shares, valued at $365.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 4,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

