Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Stake by $355,200 as Shares Declined; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Dine Brands Global (DIN) Lifted by $17.76 Million as Shares Declined

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 1120.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 195,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 212,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41M, up from 17,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 267,828 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

