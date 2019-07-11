Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cordasco Financial Network Cut Its Holding by $355,200 as Share Value Declined; As Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Share Value Rose, Stadium Capital Management Has Increased by $450,656 Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 123,823 shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 12/03/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PCT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network analyzed 925 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.