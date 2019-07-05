Boeing Co (BA) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.14 Million as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Stake by $10.41 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $356.12. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1944.47. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,651 shares to 3,980 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 20,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,999 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 12,810 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 997 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And stated it has 43,947 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 14.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,415 shares. 160 are held by First Utd Savings Bank Trust. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 313 shares. 310,602 were accumulated by Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 1,189 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 1.51% or 30,760 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 15,895 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management has 805,718 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Limited Liability reported 187,396 shares. Windsor Mngmt Lc owns 147 shares. New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bank stated it has 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.19 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 92,908 shares to 244,727 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney owns 24,741 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.07% stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc has 2,023 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.95% or 26,808 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250,323 shares. Novare Ltd Co accumulated 1,519 shares. West Chester Advsrs owns 1,848 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sky Invest Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 942 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.09% or 49,249 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 0.16% or 2,811 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 33,810 shares. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 675 shares stake. Brinker Capital has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,670 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.