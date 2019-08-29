Boeing Co (BA) Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Stake; Argent Trust Company Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $179.42. About 676,954 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Gp owns 15,539 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 145,691 shares. Korea Corp owns 452,691 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt owns 20,593 shares. 443,732 were accumulated by Chevy Chase. Ssi Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,268 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 9,898 shares. Interest Investors invested in 7.12 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Private Trust Na owns 5,815 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 22,972 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And holds 23,750 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd stated it has 14,194 shares. Summit Securities Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,400 shares. Suvretta Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 5.59% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt invested in 1,952 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Limited Company holds 0.13% or 1,908 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 39,296 shares. Amica Retiree has 2,323 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 3.35% stake. Bluestein R H & has invested 2.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Johnson Gp has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). North Star Investment Management accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hendershot Inc reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 4,675 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Whittier Communication stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,512 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,973 shares to 74,035 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,901 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR).