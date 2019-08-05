Boeing Co (BA) Holder Community Financial Services Group Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Novo (NVO) Valuation Declined, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Its Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.29M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.