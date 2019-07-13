Boeing Co (BA) Holder Commerce Bank Has Lowered Holding by $476,631; Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.37 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11 million, down from 114,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 84,027 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. State Street has 26.28 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Accredited invested in 0.12% or 1,575 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regent Inv Limited reported 1,180 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Global Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coho Prtn Limited holds 0.02% or 2,513 shares. 309 were accumulated by Css Limited Il. Research Invsts has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 114,322 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Stralem reported 16,405 shares. 1,323 are held by Baltimore. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 13,498 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,842 shares to 146,010 shares, valued at $28.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58,709 shares to 307,653 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 436,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Management Associate New York owns 21,824 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 791,932 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.92% or 1.46 million shares. Duff Phelps Inv Com invested in 68,430 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cookson Peirce reported 228,501 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Automobile Association reported 8.57M shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 305,875 shares. Advantage reported 800 shares stake. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 278,770 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,204 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 99,500 shares. Peoples Services owns 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,086 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 613,908 shares or 3.14% of the stock.