Boeing Co (BA) Holder Clearbridge Investments Lowered Stake; As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shares Rose, Burney Co Cut Its Stake by $355,320

Burney Co decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 8,220 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 8,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $16.26 during the last trading session, reaching $688.14. About 150,532 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 5,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 174,761 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.62 million, down from 180,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 40,937 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts owns 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 5,667 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 50,933 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 254 shares stake. Harvey Inv Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,114 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 10 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 86,074 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Co has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 575 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 3 shares stake. Denali Ltd Liability holds 800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com reported 233,892 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 35,744 shares to 67,668 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.13 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 68,065 shares to 721,426 shares, valued at $57.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 410,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.