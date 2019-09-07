Boeing Co (BA) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Position by $19.92 Million; Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $639,100; Share Price Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 52,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 58,336 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25 million, down from 110,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 1.13M shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $100.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 572,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.