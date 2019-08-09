Boeing Co (BA) Holder Ci Investments Lowered Position by $35.86 Million as Share Price Declined; Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Price Rose While Voya Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $3.01 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 107,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 361,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 253,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 5.53 million shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 25/04/2018 – It’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 94,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 58,058 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 152,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.78M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 377,570 shares to 90,811 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 851,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,496 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 437,475 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $242.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 369,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 233 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 4.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Iowa-based Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 2,259 shares in its portfolio. Co Retail Bank invested in 0.51% or 113,026 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc reported 286 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd reported 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Factory Mutual Insur has 146,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. First Business Financial Ser holds 0.23% or 3,394 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Luther invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.07% or 1,513 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,194 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.