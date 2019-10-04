Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Stake by $675,584; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, National Pension Service Upped Holding

National Pension Service increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 43,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.51 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 3.97 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 441,876 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.85 million, down from 443,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA), Embraer (ERJ) Announce Strategic Partnership Taking Shape – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.92 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Asset Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,341 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Alberta Mngmt Corp stated it has 6,100 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 158,192 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 62,318 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 2.26M shares. 4,305 were accumulated by Bender Robert Associate. Sandhill Prns Limited Liability Company reported 2,666 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 51,711 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division invested in 0.6% or 57,948 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 952 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa reported 11,709 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Alesco Ltd Com reported 1,732 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & holds 1.66% or 105,867 shares in its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 26,021 shares to 212,572 shares, valued at $50.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,688 shares to 2,828 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,228 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).