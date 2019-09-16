Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chatham Capital Group Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Raised Holding by $338,192 as Stock Price Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,020 shares to 11,202 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,126 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Rech And invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 5,860 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc reported 22,220 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trust Com Of Virginia Va reported 2,801 shares stake. 2,900 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 416,573 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,350 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp owns 444,024 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Texas Bank & Trust Tx stated it has 2,070 shares. Amer Bank & Trust holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 29,439 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3.01M shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 178 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.22% or 19,331 shares.

