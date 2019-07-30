Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chatham Capital Group Lowered Position by $395,859 as Share Price Declined; Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Vmware (VMW) Stake by $469,260 as Stock Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $346.28. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 433,933 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,165 shares to 45,079 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Gmt has invested 0.53% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Burney reported 0.57% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Earnest Partners Lc invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Monetary Mgmt Group holds 500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. Ifrah Financial Services accumulated 5,109 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10 shares. 107,750 were reported by Godsey Gibb Associate. Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 15,081 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 3,783 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jnba Fincl invested in 0% or 11 shares. 207,770 are held by Schroder Investment Management Grp.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 38.56 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy VMware (VMW) With or Without Dell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares to 297,900 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 0.72% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. California-based Btr Capital Management has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stewart & Patten Company Lc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealth Planning invested in 5,915 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated owns 74,953 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,609 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 5,638 are held by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,925 shares. 231,876 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Washington Trust Co holds 106,651 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 85,588 shares stake. Fairview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.61% or 147,633 shares. Lvm Cap Limited Mi reported 52,944 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.