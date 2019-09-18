Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Kemet (KEM) Share Price Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 58,278 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $383.87. About 582,571 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.56 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

