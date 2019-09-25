Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chatham Capital Group Decreased Holding by $2.86 Million; As Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Share Price Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding by $2.54 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 806,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88 million, down from 975,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 2.25 million shares traded or 18.39% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing Calls for Government Intervention Against Northrop in $60 Billion ICBM Competition – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Other Trade-Sensitive Stocks Get Boost Amid Market Optimism – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & holds 1.75% or 90,029 shares. 11,300 are held by Birinyi Associates. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 2,696 shares. 37,462 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Moors Cabot invested in 0.93% or 20,109 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,298 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.99% or 20,773 shares in its portfolio. Inc Ca stated it has 24,291 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Company holds 5,998 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont reported 45,420 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Co holds 2,928 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc has 3,371 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Comm Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Holderness Invests has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset reported 0% stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 9,230 shares. 300 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 100 shares. Raymond James & reported 1.32M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 13.52M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 5.25% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management, a Washington-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Alberta Investment invested in 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil owns 9.80 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 66,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 41,541 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 59,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,716 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 23.79 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.