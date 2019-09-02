Boeing Co (BA) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $611,886 as Market Valuation Declined; Spruce House Investment Management Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT) Boosted as Shares Declined

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 9,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36 million shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH

