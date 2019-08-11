Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Its Position; Allen Investment Management Lifted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $741,190 as Market Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 13,666 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 12,680 shares to 71,831 shares, valued at $6.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

