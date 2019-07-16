Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake; F M C (FMC) Stock Value Rose While Overbrook Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $363.46. About 2.33M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 289,467 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 16,310 shares to 115,612 shares, valued at $5.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.20 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

