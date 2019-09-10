Boeing Co (BA) Holder Burns J W & Co Lifted Holding; Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Its Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Share Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $365.13. About 1.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.57M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank preparing plan that includes more disclosures related to allegations against CEO – Mint; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 24,810 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,779 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi owns 52,944 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company owns 5,459 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 1,127 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 107,861 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co reported 3,958 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,297 are owned by Field & Main Bank. Optimum Inv has 9,478 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 13,450 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 2,259 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 0.29% or 2,279 shares in its portfolio. Torray Lc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,345 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

