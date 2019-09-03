Boeing Co (BA) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $534,924 as Market Value Declined; Hexavest Raised Citigroup Ce (C) Position

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $354.24. About 3.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Ce (C) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 20,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 684,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.58 million, up from 664,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 8.94M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,447 shares to 7,667 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 38.01 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) by 49,325 shares to 329,663 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.