Boeing Co (BA) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Price Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut by $1.86 Million Its Stake

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 31,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 111,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 142,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 241,594 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 118,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 3,612 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 1.38% or 578,455 shares. G2 Investment Prtnrs Ltd has 1.16% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 364,331 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 94,820 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,541 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc reported 14,421 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 18,471 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Grp invested in 0% or 18,005 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.13M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 3,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 4,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 75,035 shares to 390,870 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 40,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,507 shares to 20,413 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 134,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).