Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Edge Capital Upped Its Position; Eaton Vance (EV) Market Value Declined While Earnest Partners Has Increased Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 36,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 323,639 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Boeing Space and Launch Headquarters Moving to Florida’s Space Coast – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Incorporated stated it has 20,502 shares. Madrona Fincl Ltd stated it has 858 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Chilton Invest Communication Llc reported 229,115 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc holds 2.78% or 28,242 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc reported 18,111 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 551 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 18,779 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 3,230 are held by Tru Invest Advisors. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,087 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 1.25 million shares. 5,080 are held by Mechanics State Bank Tru Department. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 675 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 2.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Co holds 1,142 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Unit Ser (QQQ) by 234 shares to 3,627 shares, valued at $651.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT) by 7,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,332 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 174,412 shares to 393,614 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).