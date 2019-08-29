Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Edge Capital Raised Its Stake by $596.32 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.85 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $362.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $22.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.2. About 2.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.09% or 1.44 million shares. Omers Administration accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Company holds 461 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Ltd Co holds 1,066 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,353 shares. 4,853 were accumulated by Regent Limited Liability. Moreover, Agf has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117,982 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 5,080 shares. Peoples Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,515 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 751 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Harbour Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.83% or 449 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company has 55,175 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.26 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 216,044 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt holds 0.12% or 721 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne stated it has 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 487,163 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,263 shares. Markston International Ltd has invested 4.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kames Capital Public Ltd reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington-based Harbour Mgmt Llc has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Oregon-based Ims Cap Mngmt has invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Fincl Grp has 1.11M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 135,087 were reported by Whittier Trust. Atlas Browninc accumulated 1,925 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 196,516 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 1.76% or 35,806 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares to 2,544 shares, valued at $264.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 7,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,191 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).