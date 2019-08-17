Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $432,054 as Market Valuation Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) as Share Price Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021086 Company: LILLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc analyzed 1,134 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.41% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Putnam Fl accumulated 0.26% or 23,415 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Loeb Prns holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 0.79% stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,899 shares. 120,338 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Communications Limited Liability Corporation. Wespac Lc holds 1.79% or 19,935 shares. Aperio Group Ltd owns 701,321 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 284,373 shares. Mai Cap has 5,609 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $25.11 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18,663 shares to 82,569 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).