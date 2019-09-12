Boeing Co (BA) Holder Biltmore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $382,602; Financial Advisory Group Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 6.67M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,740 shares to 26,540 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 81,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 259,125 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne has 4.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,110 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Llc has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 635,179 shares. Benedict holds 565 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,200 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 805 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney reported 23,590 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Cwh Capital Mgmt invested in 630 shares. U S Invsts reported 2.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Invest Counsel Inc holds 2,334 shares. Insight 2811 invested in 0.68% or 2,657 shares. 810 are held by Farmers Tru. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 10,641 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,754 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

