Boeing Co (BA) Holder Biltmore Wealth Management Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Lowered Stake

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 15,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 65,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Hldg reported 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 1.36% or 151,821 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability holds 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 27,222 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation owns 23,087 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Markston Ltd Com accumulated 43,849 shares. Old Republic Intll Corporation invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Com has 79,042 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 20,602 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. 259,139 were reported by Smead Capital Mgmt. Pecaut And accumulated 3.56% or 37,379 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 280,309 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 48,392 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemical Bank has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,171 shares to 4,201 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 33,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.