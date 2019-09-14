Boeing Co (BA) Holder Ballentine Partners Boosted Position; As Icf International (ICFI) Shares Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Boosted by $1.08 Million Its Position

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 48,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 33,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 124,985 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,598 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ICF International (ICFI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why ICF International (ICFI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “H&R Block (HRB) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ICF International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) ROE Of 9.3% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Robert Half (RHI) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 11,176 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De has 0.07% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 12,613 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 357,823 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com accumulated 61 shares. 6,500 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 567 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 26,450 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public reported 3,079 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 1,095 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Systematic Mgmt Lp holds 330,208 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,004 were accumulated by Torch Wealth Limited Liability. Darsana Prtn LP holds 3.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 308,500 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.16% or 5,563 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge reported 0.28% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 55,835 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Dominion Mngmt Inc invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shoker Counsel Incorporated invested 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Research Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Lc reported 0.21% stake. Altfest L J owns 1,529 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated reported 1.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 1,462 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Orrstown Serv owns 1,534 shares.