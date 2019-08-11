Boeing Co (BA) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million; Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 736,418 shares traded or 58.96% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 61,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 9,127 are held by Eastern Bancshares. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 45,298 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Liability reported 2,656 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 132,051 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 5,512 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 1.28% or 13,128 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,089 shares. St Johns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 50 shares. 80 are owned by First Washington Corporation. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 132,160 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 223,493 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

