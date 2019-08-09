Boeing Co (BA) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $52.89 Million; As Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Capital International LTD Has Lifted Holding by $914,400

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, up from 96,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.34 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 138,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 500,876 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.04 million, down from 639,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 30,100 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $140.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 625,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullen Capital Llc has invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 271,398 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Co has 4.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 0.53% or 401,424 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept holds 3,020 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 332,615 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 178,196 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Lc Il. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 11.04 million shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Lc holds 15,493 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 146,000 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,199 shares. Bb&T owns 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,047 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.