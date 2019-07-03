Boeing Co (BA) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Upped Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $12.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,198 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497.07 million, up from 7,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 27,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,599 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.22 million, down from 139,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 539 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Field Main Bancshares invested in 1.91% or 5,297 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 6,226 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.49% or 973,925 shares. Stillwater Invest Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fmr accumulated 0.5% or 11.04 million shares. Ims Mgmt reported 3,317 shares. Gradient Investments holds 4,608 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 222 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co. Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,456 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 55,207 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc reported 3.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madrona Limited Com stated it has 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 187,310 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $36.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 14,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 13,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 579,021 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leuthold Group Incorporated Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,947 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 3,934 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,714 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 13,787 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 1,514 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,364 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 72,520 shares. Cap Advisors Lc owns 11,216 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 187,371 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 106,972 shares.

