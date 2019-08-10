Boeing (BA) Valuation Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Calamp (CAMP) Holding by $890,088

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 74,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 872,797 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 798,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 133,874 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 45,219 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited has 5,890 shares. 323,017 are held by Sei Company. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt holds 1,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 63,400 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 241,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 20,449 shares. Barclays Public accumulated 64,240 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns has 3,105 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc accumulated 305,701 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 16,243 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,988 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 100,448 shares to 145,473 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 97,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,458 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett, Missouri-based fund reported 9,782 shares. Fil holds 0% or 5,971 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,199 shares. Acg Wealth reported 39,328 shares. Amer Research Mngmt invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Inc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M Inc holds 0.32% or 22,246 shares in its portfolio. 117,784 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc. Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 0.3% or 11,403 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 14,601 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 18,388 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 63,309 shares stake. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,444 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.