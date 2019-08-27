Boeing (BA) Stock Value Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered by $464,820 Its Stake; Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Costco Companies (COST) Stake by $9.52 Million; Share Price Rose

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 39,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 871,422 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.01M, down from 910,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Costco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $286.53. About 1.85M shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $355.37. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc accumulated 10,937 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0.22% or 8,793 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.91% or 15,372 shares. Arvest State Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,051 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.9% or 369,218 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 3,487 shares. Nadler Financial Grp has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc invested in 6,266 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 230,200 shares. Moreover, Charter Com has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,651 shares. Madison has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 544 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,153 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Company accumulated 11,202 shares. Prudential Financial reported 557,026 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.86 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Continental AG seeks deeper cost cuts as profit drops – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Germany’s Continental seeks cost cuts as Q2 profit drops – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 98,751 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 6,969 shares stake. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,783 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Co owns 2,722 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 7,865 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc owns 35,990 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt invested in 3,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 2,314 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montgomery Mngmt owns 1,300 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 209,504 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 28,101 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Prudential Public accumulated 5,867 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc invested 1.82% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vision Cap Incorporated holds 1.28% or 18,975 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.31 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,020 shares to 95,709 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guangshen Railway Adr (NYSE:GSH) by 21,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).