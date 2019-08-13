Boeing (BA) Stake Held by Halsey Associates Inc; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 1.31M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $333.77. About 2.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management: Convoluted But Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,027 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 22,904 shares or 5.8% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 3,585 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co owns 79,609 shares. 40,956 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding. Federated Pa accumulated 92,899 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 2,632 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,149 shares. Ssi Inv accumulated 1,318 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv owns 6,654 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citadel Llc owns 520,284 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts holds 32,110 shares. Foster Motley reported 1,674 shares. Truepoint invested in 0.04% or 1,154 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.