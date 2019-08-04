Boeing (BA) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Cut Holding by $863,727 as Stock Value Declined; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Value Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Stake by $484,526

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 69,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 44,458 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 113,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 9.65 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Associate Ltd Com holds 0.67% or 3,408 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stralem And Incorporated holds 16,405 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Provise Grp Limited Liability Com reported 4,043 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. 3,958 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Management. Winslow Asset holds 0.07% or 890 shares. Bellecapital Limited owns 1,250 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. West Chester Advsr owns 1,848 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 6,088 shares. 1,145 were reported by First National Bank And Trust Company Of Newtown. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca invested in 0.23% or 652 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. 7,659 are held by D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,350 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 33,613 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 788,207 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd reported 2.88 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 822,963 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 21.31 million shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 57,881 shares. 138,616 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 63,094 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 41,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). California Employees Retirement System invested in 506,416 shares. 653 are owned by Advisory Net Limited Liability Com. Gluskin Sheff & holds 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 63,977 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 700 shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider Buying Callon Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,006 shares to 191,420 shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.